Attero's direct-to-consumer platform, Selsmart, is revolutionizing e-waste management in India. Expanding its operations to over 25 cities, Selsmart has established itself as the largest direct-to-consumer used electronics collection network in the country. With a strategic focus on accessibility and convenience, the platform is not only reshaping how e-waste is collected but also setting ambitious targets for future growth.

Currently, Selsmart processes over 30,000 monthly orders and aims to increase this number to 150,000 by March 2026. This growth is expected to drive the platform's revenue to Rs 500 crore, with a target of handling 75,000 metric tonnes of e-waste. The user base is projected to expand sixfold, from half a million to over 3 million by the end of the year, highlighting Selsmart's commitment to addressing India's growing e-waste problem.

Launched in mid-2024, Selsmart was designed to bridge the gap in India's waste infrastructure by providing a seamless process for collecting unused electronics from homes, shops, and offices.

Innovative approach to e-waste management

Selsmart's model blends convenience with technology, offering doorstep pick-up, instant digital payouts, and end-to-end traceability. This allows users to schedule a pickup with just a few clicks, making the process user-friendly and efficient.

Nitin Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder of Attero, emphasized the platform's impact, stating, "What we are building with Selsmart is infrastructure that speaks to the future. The real value lies not just in the numbers, but in how we are shifting behavior at the ground level."

The platform's integration with leading electronics brands and retailers is a testament to its comprehensive approach. Selsmart has partnered with three major air-conditioning companies to manage their offline and webstore exchange programs. Additionally, it has collaborated with two large multinational corporations to oversee the full trade-in process for their electronics category at the webstore level.

These partnerships extend to two home appliances majors, offering consumers vouchers and coupons for new sales at their brand stores, both online and offline. This extensive network of partnerships is crucial in building a unified trade-in and take-back system for India, transforming what was once an unorganized and fragmented market into a structured, transparent, and scalable channel.

A key aspect of Selsmart's operations is its focus on data security. Recognizing that data security is a major concern for consumers, especially in the IT sector, Selsmart ensures secure data erasure for all collected devices before they enter the recycling process.

Selsmart's expansion into additional Tier-2 and Tier-3 locations is already underway, with a strong emphasis on maintaining simplicity and convenience for end users. The platform operates a network of strategically located warehouses in the cities it serves, positioned in high-density residential and commercial zones for faster doorstep collections.

The platform's operations feed directly into Attero's patented recycling technology, which is designed to recover valuable metals such as gold, silver, cobalt, copper, lithium, and rare earth elements from discarded electronics with world-class efficiency. Attero, India's largest e-waste recycling company and the world's most advanced recycler of lithium-ion batteries, currently holds over 46 global patents and operates with metal recovery rates as high as 98 percent for 99.9 percent pure critical materials.