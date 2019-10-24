Selena Gomez is back with her new single "Lose You To Love Me" and it's trending everywhere. While millions of fans are decoding who the song is all about, the successful young singer has let us all in on an interesting fact about her single.

In a series of tweets, Selena Gomez thanked her fans and also shared snippets from her new song. All those tweets about "Lose You To Love Me" have a small detail some of you might have missed being lost in the beauty of Selena Gomez and the lyrics of her new binge-worthy song.

If you haven't got it yet, take a look at the hashtags used by Selena Gomez. The entire new song is shot on the iPhone. To be more specific, Apple confirmed that the video has been shot using the iPhone 11 Pro.

Apple emphasized on just how great the iPhone 11 Pro cameras are, especially for taking videos. At the launch of the 2019 iPhones, Apple played a clip shot entirely on an iPhone 11 Pro, which left many in awe. In our review of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, we were able to experience just how well Apple has improved video recording on its latest and most expensive iPhone.

The American singer and songwriter hadn't released a new song in over a year but treated fans with not one but two new songs. In addition to the "Lose You To Love Me," Selena Gomez released another song "Look At Her Now."

The new song "Look At Her Now" has more playful colours and shows Gomez differently than in the "Lose You To Love Me" song. As Selena Gomez tweeted about this second title, she used the same hashtag #ShotOniPhone, meaning this one too uses Apple's latest iPhone 11 Pro. If you look at the cinematography, it looks too good to be true.

But the fact that both songs are shot on iPhone, even if it is the latest model with 4K at 60fps recording capability, doesn't mean you can recreate it without some additional gears. For instance, "Lose You To Love Me" BTS video on YouTube shows the studio where the song is shot is lit with cinema lighting and the iPhone is sitting on a massive stabilizer arm, which beats your best gimbal any day. But the fact that no extra cinema lenses were attached to the iPhones suggests anyone can get this quality of video at home.

Now, check out the "Lose You To Love Me" song and you'll notice that the camera movements are limited to moving in and out. Clearly, some post-processing is done to layer other shots over the original video. But having used a smartphone for shooting two music videos goes on to prove just how great the iPhone 11 Pro cameras are.