Selena Gomez is one of the most popular pop stars on social media. The 26-year-old singer announced on Monday that she will be taking a step back from all social media platforms to live her life.

Selena has over 143 million followers on Instagram and has always spread love and kindness to all her fans through her posts. Just until this weekend, she flooded Instagram with a lot of posts about how she's spending time with her close friends and family. A couple of days ago she had also asked her fans to shoot questions at her and promised to give candid answers.

On Monday, the 'Bad Lair' singer posted on Instagram stating that she will be taking yet another break from social media. "Taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given," she wrote.

"Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi," she concluded.

This isn't the first time that Selena is taking a break from social media. In an interview with Elle, she told that she has not even installed Instagram app as she feels "it's not real."

She said, "I'm not trying to hide. That's my life. I'm living it the way I want to live it. But it's about making a conscious effort—if I can have a moment to be with my friends, I'll take that time. So I don't have any of it. I had to make that decision."

Her post on social media comes at a time when her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber is about to get married to Hailey Baldwin. Selena and Justin broke up earlier this year in February and since then, Selena has taken time off to heal from the split.

Justin, on the other hand, is engaged with supermodel Hailey, 22. Reports say that the couple is all set to tie the knot next month.

