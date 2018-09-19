It looks like Justin Bieber is finally off the market. The Canadian pop-star got engaged to Hailey Baldwin in July and despite multiple denials, it seems that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin could actually have gotten married.

Earlier this week, Hailey Baldwin's uncle, Alec Baldwin, told Access at the Emmy Awards that the "couple just went off and got married. They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone."

"I don't know what the deal is," he continued, "We text Hailey every now and then, we met [Justin] one time."

Apparently, Alec is not the first family member who has allegedly confirmed the news of Justin's marriage. Prior to this, Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, sent out some cryptic tweets that made many to believe that her son is finally married. However, she later tweeted "Y'all read WAY too much into everything. Lol. #LoveWins."

That being said, the famous model denied the news she tied the knots with Justin Bieber at a New York City clerk's office last week. In a deleted tweet, Baldwin wrote this, "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!"

Meanwhile, Gossip Cop reported that despite all the claims and reporting, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are not married yet.

Justin Bieber was previously in a serious relationship with Selena Gomez and almost everyone assumed that the couple will get married in the near future. However, Justin took everyone by surprise when he announced his engagement to Hailey Baldwin.

"Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!" Bieber captioned a photo of himself kissing his new fiancé," Justin said in July. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else."

Just like the Baby singer, even Hailey wrote that she is "utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with."

It is still not 100 percent clear if Justin and Hailey got married or not. When the couple announced their engagement, they were extremely open about it and fans were expecting that the wedding announcement will also be less cryptic.