Amid the news that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are planning to marry a second time, the "Good for You" singer Selena Gomez has attended her best friend's bridal shower. The released pictures show Selena in good health and enjoying the time with her few close girlfriends.

As per several Instagram pictures, the 26-year-old took some time from her busy schedule to spend some quality time with her friends. The acclaimed singer was photographed having a good time with friends at the bridal shower of her best friend, Courtney Barry. You can check out Selena's picture at Barry's Instagram page.

Selena Gomez was once in a committed relationship with Justin Bieber. When Selena was around 18 years old, she started seeing Justin. Their PDAs proved to their fans that they are meant for each other. However, they got separated in 2012 but got reconciled their differences a few months later before splitting up again in 2013.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez later reconciled for a few months in the following years. Their breakups somehow made their love for each other stronger and several fans were convinced that sooner or later, Justin Bieber will marry Selena Gomez and it will be like a fairytale wedding.

But Justin Bieber broke the hearts of millions of girls and his fans, who were hoping to see him proposing Selena Gomez after the news surfaced that he broke up with Selena for good in March 2018. A couple of months later, he proposed Hailey Baldwin and later got married to her. As recently reported, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly planning to get married a second time and their guest list has names of several of A-list Hollywood entertainers.

Soon after the reports surfaced that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are planning to spend the rest of their lives together, news broke out that Selena Gomez has been hospitalized for mental health treatment. An alleged source revealed that Selena had health issues resulting from her kidney transplant and suffered an "emotional breakdown" because of it.

Apart from Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez briefly dated The Weeknd in 2017. The couple even moved on together for some time but parted ways for good in October 2017.