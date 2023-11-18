The former poster girl of the Tukde Tukde gang Shehla Rashid Shora, who was once a vocal critic of BJP led NDA government at the Centre for, what she alleged, adopting oppressive means in Kashmir Valley, has taken a U-turn and praised the Centre for its pro-people initiatives in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shehla Rashid first came to the limelight during the protest demanding the release of Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid, arrested on charges of sedition in 2016.

Speaking to news agency, the former JNU student leader praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him a selfless man who is working assiduously in the national interest.

She said that Prime Modi is never bothered by criticism and credited him for taking radical decisions at the cost of his popularity.

Earlier Shehla Rashid praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Indian Army, and the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, for ensuring "long-term peace and security" in the Valley.

Rashid made the statement amid an ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group, which has so far killed 3,200 people on both sides and triggered a massive displacement of citizens.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rashid said that the current situation in the Middle East has made her realise "how lucky we are as Indians".

"The Indian Army and security forces have sacrificed their everything for our safety. Credit where it's due...for bringing peace to Kashmir," she wrote on the microblogging site.

Recently selected as Assistant Professor

A former JNU student leader was selected as an Assistant Professor by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission in the Sociology subject last week.

After withdrawing her petition in the Supreme Court challenging the abrogation of Article 370, Shehla Rashid has been praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She topped the selection list issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission in the open merit category by securing 79.63 percent marks.

Faesal, Shehla floated a political party in 2019

Shehla Rashid along with IAS officer Shah Faesal floated own political party on March 19, 2019, namely the Jammu-Kashmir Peoples' Movement.

Within days after Parliament amended some provisions of Article 370 and completely scrapped Article 35-A, the then Shah Faesal and activist Shehla Rashid had challenged the Centre's move in the Supreme Court.

A group of seven persons including Shah Faesal and Shehla Rashid had approached the top court challenging the presidential order revoking special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir, and also the J&K Reorganization Act.

Later Shah Faesal and Shehla Rashid their petitions before the Supreme Court decided to begin a day-to-day hearing on the scrapping of Article 370 from August 2 this year.