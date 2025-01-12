Sejal Gulia, Karnataka's fencing prodigy, has added another milestone to her career by clinching the gold medal in the team event at the 19th Cadet National Championship, which was held in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. Her stellar performance contributed to Karnataka securing the overall runner-up trophy.

Sejal's latest achievement is a testament to her commitment and exceptional talent in fencing. On December 1, she was recognized with the prestigious Karnataka Olympic Association (KOA) Award for 2024, presented by the Chief Minister of Karnataka. This honour highlighted her contributions to the sport and marked another proud moment in her career.

Rising through ranks

Sejal's journey in fencing began at Kanteerava Stadium under the mentorship of coach Debang Singh. Specializing in the Épée category, she quickly made a mark, winning her first silver medal at the state level and following it with a gold at the Under-12 Nationals in Nasik. Since then, she has amassed a series of accolades, including a hat-trick of medals at the Nationals and representing India at the 2022 London Commonwealth Games at just 14 years old.

Now 16 and a student of Army School, Bangalore, Sejal continues to compete in both the Under-17 and Under-20 categories, consistently excelling despite her academic commitments.

Sejal had said that she draws inspiration from Bhavani Devi, India's first Olympic fencer, and aspires to bring similar glory to her country. Her success at the Asian Cadet & Junior Championship, where she ranked 15th, further solidifies her position as one of India's top young fencing talents.

A promising future

Sejal's journey is marked by her resilience and drive to excel in fencing. From defending her national gold at the Sub-Junior National Fencing Championship to her victories at the Thailand Open International Fencing Meet and the Karnataka Mini Olympic Games, she has continually proven herself as a force to reckon with.

Her recent gold at the 19th Cadet National Championship is yet another feather in her cap, cementing her status as a rising star in Indian fencing. As Sejal continues to shine, she brings hope and inspiration to the next generation of athletes in the sport.