Sejal Gulia, a young fencing prodigy from Karnataka, was recently awarded the prestigious Karnataka Olympic Association (KOA) award for 2024. The award was presented to her by the Karnataka Chief Minister, marking a significant milestone in her burgeoning career.

Sejal, who is the daughter of Colonel Yash Raj, discovered her passion for fencing at a tender age. Her journey began at the Kanteerava Stadium, where she was introduced to various sports.

She was trained by coach Debang Singh, and she quickly developed a deep commitment to fencing, specializing in the Épée category. Her dedication and hard work soon paid off when she clinched her first silver medal at the state championship. This was quickly followed by a gold at the Under-12 Nationals in Nasik, Maharashtra, the following year.

Sejal's National and International Achievements

Sejal's talent didn't stop there; she went on to achieve a hat-trick of medals at the Nationals, earning the honour of representing India at the tender age of 14 at the 2022 London Commonwealth Games. Currently 16, Sejal is studying in the 11th grade at Army School, Bangalore. Despite her academic commitments, she continues to compete in both the Under-17 and Under-20 categories, consistently bringing home medals.

Sejal's recent performance at the ongoing Asian Cadet & Junior Championship has once again brought laurels to Karnataka and India. She currently holds the 15th rank in the competition, proving to be India's top contender in the cadet category.

Her journey to prominence began with her remarkable achievements in various national and international championships, including the Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022 in London. Sejal's determination in the sport of fencing is inspired by Bhavani Devi, India's first female fencer to qualify for the Olympics. She is determined to follow in her idol's footsteps and bring further glory to the sport in her country.

Her track record includes defending her national gold at the 22nd Sub-junior National Fencing Championship in Raipur, Chattisgarh, where she clinched the women's Epee Gold medal and led her team to victory. Her victories in previous championships, such as the Thailand Open International fencing meet and the Karnataka Mini Olympic Games, have solidified her reputation as a rising star in the fencing world.