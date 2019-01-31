After Vijay and Ajith Kumar, Seeman has targeted Rajinikanth. The filmmaker and politician has raised objection over the superstar being referred to as 'Thalaivar.'

At the teaser launch event of Miga Miga Avasram, Seeman said, "One who acts in movies is called actor and not a 'Thalaivar' leader. If Rajinikanth is a leader, then who are Prabhakaran, Kamaraj, Jeevanandam, Singaravelar, Rathamani Srinivasan... are they anti-social elements, naxals or anti-Indians? Those people who do not know who the real leaders are will find their leaders in actors on silver screens,"

Seeman added that such people can be reformed. "Instead of mentioning his name, I have seen people calling Rajinikanth as 'Thalaivar' in public and even on television channels. One who impresses people with acting on screen cannot be considered as a leader. A real leader is one who sacrifices his pleasures for people's cause and willing to face end number of trouble for his people," he claimed.

The filmmaker and politician have been targeting the actor for a while now. Rajinikanth had slammed Seeman's violent protest over organising an IPL match in Chennai. Thereafter, the latter had intensified his attacks on Rajini.

Recently, Seeman had criticised Vijay for trying to get an appointment with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami after his film Sarkar, which had taken potshots at the state government, landed in trouble.

Also, Seeman had slammed Ajith for failing to meet his fans, who were injured while erecting a life-size cutouts and over the celebrations of fans during his films' releases.