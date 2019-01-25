Filmmaker and politician Seeman, who recently attacked Thalapathy Vijay for seeking an appointment with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami to solve issues related to his movie Sarkar, has now criticised Ajith Kumar.

At a recent public meeting of his party, Naam Thamizhar party, Seeman said that people have been showering the actor for sending right message on the importance of wearing helmet and seat belts in his film Viswasam and also about Thala's decision to clarify that he is not interested in politics after a Tamil Nadu BJP leader tried to use his name for political mileage.

Seeman is, however, upset with Ajith for failing to issue a statement after his fans met with injuries while erecting his life-sized cutouts in a film theatre. The politician came down heavily on the actor's fans over their celebrations during a film's release.

He has slammed their activities of performing 'phal abhishekam' for the cutouts and erecting banners. The politician has asked the actor to send a message to his fans not to indulge in activities

Seeman wonders whether they would engage in such activities for a social cause. Ironically, he did not mention about Simbu, who recently asked his fans to welcome the release of his upcoming movie Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven with extreme celebrations like pouring milk on his cutouts.

It has to be noted that Seeman is joining hands with Simbu soon for a movie.

Recently, Seeman had slammed Vijay for trying to solve the issue pertaining to Sarkar, which had taken potshots at the ruling government.