Seema Sajdeh is basking in the glory of the latest season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Seema, who was earlier married to Sohail Khan has heaped praise on Salman Khan and the Khan family for standing behind Malaika Arora when her father passed away. Malaika's father died by suicide in September and Arbaaz, Sohail, Salman and Salim Khan all paid her a visit.

While Malaika's ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan was one of the first ones to reach; Salman Khan spent a lot of time with Malaika and the family extending his support. Sohail Khan and Salim Khan also paid a visit to Malaika's home to offer condolences. Now, Seema has said in FLVBW how the Khan family is always there, together in times of crisis.

"They are rocks. When it comes to a crisis or if you need anything, they are all there. That's what makes them this family they are," she told News18. Seema also delved into her own personal life on FLVBW and spoke about her divorce with Sohail Khan and dating Vikram. Seema and Sohail's elder son, Nirvaan said that their divorce hit their younger son hard.

"Your divorce was out publicly, and it happened at a time when he (Yohan) probably didn't even know the term 'divorce'. I have seen him, he used to search up the definition of divorce and what it is. It hit him; it's all very new to him," he said on the show.

"All his (Yohan's) friends are in Bandra. His life has been in Bandra. He was born in that house. We grew up in that house. Ultimately, you want your friends around, your family around. Now that you have moved to Worli, it becomes tough for us to migrate here to there. You have probably seen we don't see you as often. I think you should move back to Bandra. You were more accessible to us then," he further told Seema.