Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Tuesday that the security situation has improved in Jammu and Kashmir and that net infiltration has decreased by 43 per cent after the Balakot airstrikes. He was responding to a written question regarding cross-border infiltration in J&K.

Talking in the Lok Sabha about additional security personnel at the International Border as well as the Line of Control (LOC), Rai affirmed that the security situation has seen an improvement.

"The government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards cross-border infiltration. Due to concerted and synergised efforts of security forces, the security situation in the state has witnessed an improvement in the first half of this year over the corresponding period of 2018. Net infiltration has reduced by 43 per cent," Rai was quoted as saying by PTI.

Explaining the massive decrease, Rai said that the defence and the government worked hand-in-hand. There were multi-tiered deployment as well as being proactive with infiltrations, improved intelligence, and operational coordination as well as providing security personnel with upgraded weapons.

In addition to this, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that terrorist-related incident s have also seen a decrease of 28 per cent.

According to ANI, Reddy said, "Terrorist initiated incidents saw a decline of 28 per cent, net infiltration reduced by 43 per cent, local recruitment declined by 40 per cent and neutralisation of terrorists has increased by 22 per cent."