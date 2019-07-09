Suspected militants on Monday (July 8) evening shot and critically injured a civilian inside his house in Pampore town of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

According to police officials, Muhammad Rafiq Rather, the injured civilian, was at his home when the militants barged into his house and opened fire at him. "He was shifted to the hospital in a critical condition. Searches were started in the area immediately after the incident," a police officer told news agency IANS.

Earlier on June 30, an encounter broke out in Chadoora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, in which one terrorist was killed. In another similar case last month, a militant was killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district.

Attacks on security personnel are steadily rising in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Though militants have been killed in large numbers, they have started hitting back. Last month, nine security personnel, including an army major and a young SHO, were killed in the Kashmir valley.