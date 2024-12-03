The Tripura government suspended three police officers, withdrew an Assistant Commandant rank officer and detained seven persons over the breach of security at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission (AHC) office in Agartala during the protests against the atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country, officials said on Tuesday.

A top police official said the state government has also ordered an inquiry into Monday's incident and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Southern Range, would conduct the probe.

The official on condition of anonymity said that three Sub-Inspector of police -- Dilu Jamatia, Debabrata Sinha, and Joynal Hossain -- were suspended while Assistant Commandant (a DSP rank officer) Kanti Nath Ghosh was withdrawn from his posting by the West Tripura District Superintendent of police Kiran Kumar K.

According to the official, the action was taken against the negligence of duty of the four police officials.

"Police during overnight raids in different places detained seven persons in connection with the breach of security at the Bangladesh AHC office," the official told IANS, adding that after an initial inquiry into their involvement in the incident, a decision would be taken about their arrest.

The official said that during the protest against the atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country, a delegation of 'Hindu Sangharsh Samiti' met the officials of AHC and submitted a memorandum to them, urging the caretaker government of Bangladesh to stop atrocities on the Hindu community and protect their lives and properties.

During this time some activists forcefully entered into the complex of the AHC and reportedly "desecrated" the Bangladesh National flag and the police drove out the protesters immediately.

Soon after the incident, Director General of Police (Intelligence) Anurag and Deputy Inspector General (Intelligence and Southern Range) Krishnendu Chakraborty on Monday afternoon visited the AHC office, on the outskirts of Agartala city, and spoke to the officials of the mission.

The official said that the DG (Intelligence) and the DIG (Intelligence) assured the AHC officials that foolproof security would be provided to the mission.

Numbers of security personnel of Tripura Police have been increased in and around the AHC office on the outskirts of Agartala city, the official said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned the breach of security at the Bangladesh AHC office in Agartala during the protests.

In social media posts, the Chief Minister said that a number of people gathered at the foot of the Gandhi statue in Agartala to protest against the massive attack on Hindus in Bangladesh and staged a peaceful sit-in.

"But some youths suddenly tried to enter the office of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala. I condemn this incident. Peaceful agitations/protests can continue but such behaviour is absolutely not desirable," said Saha, who also holds the home portfolio.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement in Delhi on Monday said that security has been stepped up for the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi and its Deputy and Assistant High Commissions in the country following a rising number of protests being held against the atrocities being committed on the Hindu community in the neighbouring country.

After a demonstration was held near the office of the AHC of Bangladesh in Agartala, the MEA was quick to point out that diplomatic missions should not be targeted under any circumstances.

"The incident (on Monday) of the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala is deeply regrettable. Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances. Government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy/Assistant High Commissions in the country," read the MEA statement.

On Monday, hundreds of activists had turned up outside the AHC office to submit a memorandum that urged the interim government in Dhaka to protect the lives of Hindus in Bangladesh along with their properties. The activists of the 'Hindu Sangharsh Samiti' also submitted a memorandum to the AHC, urging the caretaker government to stop atrocities on the Hindu community and protect their lives and properties.

'Hindu Sangharsh Samiti' leader Sankar Roy said that the attacks on the lives and properties of Hindus in Bangladesh became a daily affair in the neighbouring nation and the security forces remained a silent spectator.

"During the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war, thousands of Hindus fighting the war sacrificed their lives and eventually, after the country became a sovereign nation, people of the Hindu community contributed a lot to the development of the country," Roy had told the media.

(With inputs from IANS)