Security has been tightened across Kerala ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, expected shortly on Saturday.

Section 144 of the CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code) has been imposed in five places in Kasargode district, while police security has been beefed up at Kochi and other major centres.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony and there should be no provocative statements from any quarters.

The state administration and the police have sent out messages on official groups that there should be no attempt to spread canards and if anyone does it, would be arrested.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal sends a statement to the Congress leaders that none should make any statement on it, as it would be done by the party at the national level and that would be the official stand of the party.