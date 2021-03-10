NASA, the United States space agency had successfully landed its Perseverance Rover on Mars on February 18, 2021. The ultimate aim of this mission is to find signs of alien life that may have thrived on Mars in the ancient days. And now, fresh reports suggest that the secrets to ancient alien life on Mars may be found in a lake in Turkey.

Alien life on Mars: reality or just a speculation

Several previous studies had suggested that Mars, in its ancient days, had a healthy water system, and it could have helped life to form and evolve in the Red Planet. NASA now believes that minerals and rock deposits at Lake Salda could hold vital clues regarding the existence of ancient life on the Martian surface.

According to NASA, minerals and rock deposits at Lake Salda are the nearest match on Earth to those found on the Jezero crater on Mars. Experts believe that the crater in which Perseverance Rover has landed was filled with water in the ancient days. NASA experts are now planning to gather information from the lake which could help them to know more about fossilized traces of possible alien life on the Red Planet.

Lake Salda holds the clue

"When we find something at Perseverance we can go back to look at Lake Salda to really look at both processes, similarities but equally important differences that are really between Perseverance and Lake Salda. So we are really glad we have that lake, just because I think it will be with us for a long time," said NASA administrator of Science Thomas Zurbuchen.

Existence of a secretive underground base on Mars

As NASA is busy searching for potential signs of ancient alien life on Mars, several people believe that aliens are already there on the Red Planet. Speculations regarding alien life got triggered recently when Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief assured that extraterrestrial presence is real. He also added that aliens are closely working with experts from countries like the United States and Israel. Haim claimed that there is a secretive underground base on Mars where there are representatives of extraterrestrials and humans.