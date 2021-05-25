Antarctica is the continent on planet earth that is shrouded with mysteries. Even though widely considered the most inhabitable continent, several experts believe that the now icy land was once home to several species of life, including humans. Despite the absence of scientific evidence, American author David Childress believes that the icy continent is the home to the world's biggest pyramid.

Mysterious structure in Shackleton mountain range

Pointing at the mysterious structure in the Shackleton mountain range, several conspiracy theorists believe that an ancient pyramid is there in Antarctica. When viewed on satellite imagery, the alleged pyramid in question does appear to have four steep sides much like the Great Pyramid of Giza.

The mind-blowing theory was presented on television on History Channel's show 'Ancient Aliens'. In the show, the channel explored the possibility of pyramids being left behind on earth by ancient alien visitors. Childress, in the show, claimed that the alleged pyramid in Antarctica could be the oldest of its kind on earth.

"If this gigantic pyramid in Antarctica is an artificial structure, it would probably be the oldest pyramid on the planet and in fact, it might be the master pyramid that all the other pyramids on planet Earth were designed to look like," said Childress.

Were pyramids used for generating power?

Dr. Michael Salla, author of Exopolitics Political Implications of the Extraterrestrial Presence put forward a different theory regarding the existence of pyramids on earth. According to Salla, the pyramid in Antarctica could be just one nod of the pyramid global network that is used to reap energy.

"There has been extensive research done on pyramids throughout the world, in terms of their structure and what is they really are. One of the theories is that pyramids are power generators and so if you have these pyramids strategically placed around the world generating a charge, it's possible to create a general standing wave around the world that is a wireless transmission of energy," said Salla, Express.co.uk reports.

However, experts have dismissed the presence of a pyramid built by aliens in Antarctica. According to them, this alleged pyramid could be nothing but a mountain covered in the snow.