As NASA's Perseverance Rover is busy searching for signs of ancient life on Mars, a top scientist has suggested that the United States space agency might have already sowed the seeds of life of the Red Planet.

NASA accidentally transported life to Mars

Christopher Mason, a scientist from Cornell University revealed that NASA might have accidentally transported life to Mars. He claimed that missions to Mars might have carried earthly microbes to Mars, and these creatures might have survived the trip to make their new home on the Red Planet.

According to Mason, any life that NASA missions might encounter on the Red Planet could be most probably the creation of the United States space agency itself. However, he made it clear that NASA is following all on-site cleaning procedures in specialized rooms to avoid this possible scenario.

Even though NASA is ensuring no stones unturned, some microbes may survive in the least expected places and may sneak through the most sophisticated cleaning processes in the world. Mason, in the BBC piece, suggested that microbes that evade the cleaning process could have the capability to survive the journey to Mars, which means, life at least in its microbial form could be thriving on the Red Planet.

Will NASA discover alien life on Mars?

A few years back, chief NASA scientist Jim Green had predicted that NASA will discover proof of alien life on Mars in 2021. The scientist also made it clear that humans are not ready to accept the realities surrounding alien existence.

"It will be revolutionary. It's like when Copernicus stated 'no we go around the Sun.' Completely revolutionary. It will start a whole new line of thinking. I don't think we're prepared for the results. We're not. I've been worried about that because I think we're close to finding it, and making some announcements," said Green.

Apart from the predictions made by Green, several previous studies had found the signs of a healthy water system on Mars, and they believe that the Red Planet once had all the conditions for life to thrive and evolve.