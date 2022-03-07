For the second time in a week, large parts of south Mumbai were hit by a massive power failure on Sunday night, with many areas without electricity for over 12 hours, officials said here on Monday.

The BEST said that 3 11KV faults occurred in Colaba which affected 19 Distribution Sub Stations, but power supply was restored to 70 per cent of the affected regions by late night.

The tentative cause is said to be many areas dug up which may have led to power outage, and with repair work completed on a war footing on the faulty feeders, the supply was normalised, though some areas are still affected.

It may be recalled that on Sunday, February 27, large parts of south Mumbai experienced a major power failure which even hit the suburban local trains, but was restored after three hours and later normal supplies started.

That was the biggest power breakdown since October 12, 2020 when entire Mumbai was plunged into a blackout for over 18 hours, crippling normal life, and later the then Maharashtra Power Minister Dr. Nitin Raut ordered a probe into a possible sabotage.