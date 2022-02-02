As the anti-social elements are creating hurdles in the installation of smart meters to check power thefts, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to take the help of the police to tackle such hindrances in bringing power reforms in the Union Territory.

While chairing a meeting to review progress in installing smart meters in the capital city of Srinagar, Division Commission Kashmir Pandurang K Pole directed the district administration and police to tackle resistance by any person in process of installation of smart meters amicably. He also said that if any person creates hindrances and damages public property then strict action shall be taken against him.

Divisional Commissioner also directed concerned officers to create awareness among the people regarding the utility and advantages of smart metering in ensuring a constant supply of electricity.

Religious leaders to be involved in motivating people

In the meeting, it was decided that religious leaders would be involved in the campaign to install smart meters to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during peak season.

Divisional Commissioner directed to involve opinion leaders, religious leaders, and social activists to motivate people regarding the installation of smart meters.

He said the message should be loud and clear regarding the execution of work besides utilizing social media and other channels to familiarize and sensitize general people about the advantages of smart meters.

The meeting was informed that under smart metering project Srinagar Phase-I, out of 57750 meters, 11348 have been installed till now. It was further informed that 15000 meters will be delivered in February 2022.

Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses in J&K are the highest in the whole country and the Centre has repeatedly reprimanded the successive governments for their failure to reduce these losses.

Under the Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Programme (R-APDRP) scheme, the Centre is pumping huge funds to improve power infrastructure in J&K but unlike other states and UTs, authorities have so far failed to bring required reforms in the power sector.

J&K Govt strengthens Power DISCOMs

The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the strengthening of Corporations under the administrative control of the Power Development Department by creating various posts in view of the unbundling of the Department.

AC sanctioned the creation of 64 posts at various levels in the J&K Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (9), J&K Power Corporation Ltd. (16), Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. (18), and Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. (21). These newly created posts include Managing Directors, Executive Directors, Law Officers, Administrative Officers, Secretaries, Account Officers, Public Relations Officers, etc.

Further, the Power Development Department was directed to notify respective Recruitment Rules at the earliest to speed up recruitment against the new posts.