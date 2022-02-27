A major power outage occurred in large parts of South Mumbai, hitting the suburban local train services, officials said here on Sunday.

The power department deployed teams and restoration work was taken up on a warfooting, according to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) spokespersons.

Power cut snaps local train ops

"Due to some technical issues, there has been power supply failure in many parts of the city. Our team is on the field to resolve the issue. The power supply is expected to be restored in an hour. We regret the inconvenience," the BEST said.

Some suburban train services on Western Railway (WR) were affected, however, Central Railway (CR) said it's trains were running normally on all corridors.

"Due to power outages in several parts of Mumbai, local train services were disrupted over the Churchgate - Andheri section. Now Mumbai Central to Vile Parle has been restored," a WR spokesperson said.