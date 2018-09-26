It looks like Arbaaz Khan has finally decided to take the plunge for the second time after divorcing his first wife Malaika Arora Khan last year, ending their 18 years of marriage. The ex-couple have a 15-year-old son together.

According to Filmfare, Arbaaz is going to marry his rumoured girlfriend Georgia Andriani in a court. The couple is yet to decide their wedding date and their marriage will reportedly be an intimate affair in the presence of close friends and family members.

In fact, Malaika has also reportedly given her nod to Arbaaz and Georgia's relationship. The two had come face-to-face with each other at Arpita Khan's house during the Ganpati celebration and got along pretty well. Moreover, Arbaaz and Georgia even went on a double-date with Malaika's sister, Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak.

When Malaika was recently asked about her separation with Arbaaz on Feet Up With The Stars show hosted by fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, the actress said that she was finally at peace.

"Both families approve of the relationship and, as things stand today, the couple will wed in court next year. It will be an intimate affair and the families are yet to zero in on the date," a source close to the couple was quoted as saying by the magazine.

On September 6 night, Arbaaz made a statement when he was seen walking hand-in-hand with his rumoured girlfriend Georgia at the first-anniversary celebration of Barrel & Co. Restaurant in Mumbai. However, neither Arbaaz or Georgia have ever spoken about their association with each other till date.

It is also being said that Georgia, who was last seen in a Bollywood movie called Guest in London released in 2017, will be seen playing a pivotal role in an upcoming movie.

It seems like the Khan clan is all set for a celebration time.