Arbaaz Khan has been spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Georgia at Mumbai airport. The duo apparently came back after spending a vacation together.

The love-birds, as usual, looked comfortable in getting clicked together and did not shy away from the paparazzi at all. Just a few days back Arbaaz and Georgia were spotted leaving from Mumbai airport to an unknown destination.

After his divorce with Malaika Arora, Arbaaz reportedly found love in the gorgeous lady. Although neither of them confirmed dating, they are often spotted together which made fans believe that they are in love.

On the other side, Malaika too is enjoying her singlehood. The sizzling diva is living her life to the fullest as her Instagram page suggests. She often posts pictures and videos of her workout sessions and photoshoots.

Arbaaz recently was in news for the wrong reasons. He was arrested in connection with IPL betting case. The actor had confessed that he was involved in betting for over five years, and had lost around Rs 2.75 crore in it.

There were also reports that his betting addiction led to the end of his marriage with Malaika. She reportedly had tried to stop Salman Khan's brother from putting any money in betting, but nothing helped.

The duo had ended their 18-year-old marriage mutually in 2017, and Malaika got the custodial rights for their son Arhaan Khan, who is 15.