SDC 2023: Samsung emphasises security with One UI 6; what you need to know

Samsung has unveiled a series of cutting-edge security innovations designed to enhance the security of its ecosystem of products and services. These innovations were introduced alongside the release of One UI 6, which include updates to Samsung Knox Matrix, the introduction of passkeys, and end-to-end encryption for backed-up and restored Samsung Cloud data. Samsung is also expanding the reach of Samsung Knox Vault to a wider range of devices, all with a focus on providing robust security solutions in an era of hyperconnectivity.

These announcements were made at the annual Samsung Developer Conference 2023 (SDC23), which serves as a platform for developers, creators, and designers to explore Samsung's integrated connected experiences. At the conference, Samsung showcased how these innovations will drive the industry forward and empower users to engage securely with their digital world.

Dr. Seungwon Shin, EVP & Head of Security Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, emphasized the importance of strong security and privacy innovations in safeguarding users' mobile experiences and devices. He stated, "We strive to keep more users safe in more ways than ever, and our latest security innovations mean users can live life with greater options and less effort – so life can truly open up possibilities, now and for years to come."

OneUI 6 for Galaxy devices

One UI 6, introduced on Galaxy devices, and the updates to Samsung Knox Matrix signify Samsung's vision of creating a future where connected devices can protect each other within an ecosystem. Last year, Samsung announced that Knox Matrix would support Trust Chain, enabling devices to monitor each other for security threats. Now, Credential Sync, a key element of Knox Matrix, offers users a secure way to sync their identities and credentials between Samsung devices. Notably, this feature introduces end-to-end encryption for backed-up and restored Samsung Cloud data, ensuring that data remains confidential, even if servers or accounts are compromised. Starting early 2024, Samsung Galaxy devices will also implement end-to-end encryption for data sync with Samsung Cloud.

Passkeys, part of Credential Sync, serve as digital credentials for website and app authentication, taking a significant step toward a passwordless future. Passkeys offer a faster, easier, and more secure alternative to traditional passwords, enhancing user convenience and security. With support from Knox Matrix, passkeys can be securely shared across multiple devices without compromising security.

Samsung Knox Vault, originally available on flagship devices, is being expanded to protect a broader range of customers and devices. This security feature safeguards critical data, including lock screen information and security keys, ensuring the highest level of security even in cases of device loss or theft. Knox Vault's expansion includes compatibility with Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs in 2023 and Galaxy A series smartphones with One UI 6 or later in 2024.

The latest security and privacy innovations introduced by Samsung, along with the updates to One UI 6, aim to create a secure and convenient hyperconnected ecosystem for users. Samsung Galaxy devices now feature an enhanced Security and Privacy Dashboard, offering users more control over their data and privacy settings. These innovations build upon Samsung's robust security foundation, encompassing security measures from hardware to software, real-time threat detection, and collaborative protection with trusted partners.