Suriya is currently busy preparing for the release of his film next Kanguva. He has also announced his next project, tentatively titled Suriya 45, which will be directed by RJ Balaji. Expectations for the projects are high already.

The report indicates that Suriya 45 is based on a script originally created for a film called Maasaani Amman. This project was rumored to have actress Trisha Krishnan in the lead role and is said to be very similar to the director's previous film Mookuthi Amman, which starred Nayanthara. However, it is reported that changes have been made to the script to focus on a male lead, Suriya.

The announcement of Suriya and RJ Balaji's collaboration was recently made with the release of a special poster. The poster features several long sickles, decorated with tilaks and a single spear (Vel) in the centre suggesting a divine theme may be present in the film.

In the past, RJ Balaji directed Mookuthi Amman, a 2020 film about a reporter who encounters his ancestral goddess.

On the other hand, Suriya will be next seen in the film Kanguva directed by Siva. This fantasy action film features him in a dual role and the story spans in two different timelines.

In addition to Suriya, the cast includes Bobby Deol and Disha Patani who will be making their Tamil debuts with this film. Kanguva is scheduled to hit theatres on November 14, 2024 and features a supporting cast that includes Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley and more in key roles.

On the other hand, Trisha was recently seen in a web series called Brindaa and it is a huge hit on the OTT. At the same time, she did a special dance number in Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT. She is currently working on Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara which will mark her comeback to Telugu cinema after 18 long years.