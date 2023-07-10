Recently, an update from the film fraternity made movie buffs jump out of excitement. An exciting announcement regarding the fourth collaboration between Allu Arjun and Trivikram was made and fans of the duo are looking forward to them teaming up once again. The duo had earlier worked together for Julaayi, Son Of Satyamurthy and Ala Vaikunthapurramlo and all three films are blockbuster hits at the box office.

Haarika Haassine Creations, the production company, revealed that this project will be even grander and a visual spectacle, as per the team's statement.

According to reliable sources, Trivikram will be directing a high-budget fantasy film featuring Allu Arjun. Initially, Trivikram had plans to create a pan-Indian film with Prabhas following the success of Baahubali. He intended to approach Prabhas during the filming of Saaho. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the project was unable to materialize.

Industry insiders suggest that Trivikram has now adapted the script he had planned for Prabhas to suit Allu Arjun. Necessary modifications to the core concept are being made, taking into account Allu Arjun's wide appeal across India. The film is expected to be a large-scale production, and sources indicate that Trivikram and Allu Arjun are aiming to target the global market with this ambitious endeavour.

Currently, Trivikram is directing Guntu Karam which has Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film is slated for a release during Sankranti and shooting has been happening at a brisk pace. Since the day it was announced, the film has been part of controversies. Pooja Hegde, the leading lady of the film is out of the project and as per the latest update, Meenakshi Choudhary has been roped in for the same role.

Trivikram Srinivas is even working on Pawan Kalyan's BRO and has written the dialogues. Allu Arjun is also currently busy with Pushpa 2 and also has a couple of films lined up in his kitty.