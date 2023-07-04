We all know that director Rajamouli draws his inspiration from Hindu mythological stories. Indeed, Mahabharata is his most ambitious project, interestingly, he is planning to make the drama on a massive scale that even the maverick director himself is taking time to materialise it.

Spilling the beans on the same, the director was recently quoted saying, "I want to make films bigger, bigger, and better. And of course, I want to tell Indian stories to the rest of the world. The Mahabharata has been my long, long, long dream project, but it will take a long time for me to step into that ocean. Before I step into Mahabharata I want to make maybe three or four films."

It is not just Rajamouli, a lot of directors have taken a leaf or inspired from the epic Mahabharata. However, none of them has attempted to give life to the original Mahabharata on screen. The latest to join the list is director Trivikram who is reportedly planning to make the epic drama with Allu Arjun in the lead.

Allu Arjun and Trivikram announced their fourth project yesterday. If rumours are true, then it would be a shocker for Rajamouli as he has plans to transfer the epic drama to the big screen in a maverick way.

However, it looks like Trivikram's Mahabharata will be a modern-day adaption of the mythology story. Drawing inspiration from Mani Ratnam's Thalapathy, the movie would be a socio-fantasy drama based on the two lesser know chapters from Mahabharata. Produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations in association with Geetha Arts, the film will be set in the modern era. While Rajamouli's Mahabharata will be a historical drama and a true adaptation of the epic story.

Trivikram is currently working on a commercial potboiler Guntur Kaaram with Mahesh Babu in the lead. His last three projects with Allu Arjun (Julaayi, S/O Satyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo) rocked the box office with a thumping response.