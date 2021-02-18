A mysterious finding made by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and extraterrestrial enthusiasts. In the video shared by Waring, a mysterious unidentified flying object (UFO) can be seen screeching across the skies during an RT France news segment.

The mysterious event happened when the French anchor interviewed Russian correspondent Vera Gaufman in Moscow. At that time, the duo was discussing EU High Representative Josep Borrell's recommendations to sanction the Kremlin following the expulsion of three European Union diplomats from Russia.

UFO appeared during the news show

As Gaufman started talking, a mysterious UFO was spotted briefly behind her, and it was traveling across the skies at a skyrocketing speed. Scott C Waring, on his website, claimed that aliens are trying to show up before the general public by appearing in news shows.

"If you watch this RT News broadcast, you will notice two dark oval objects fly past. The objects seem to be flying so close they are almost stacked one upon the other. But honestly, it looks like aliens are trying to show up on the news. Ever since Obama was sworn in at the National monument where CNN was broadcasting and they noticed an incredibly small and fast object shoot past behind them...more and more newscasts are getting UFOs flying in the backgrounds...not by accident, but on purpose to expose the public to the truth slowly," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

The finding made by Waring has convinced his followers, and they strongly believe that aliens are already here on Earth, and governments all across the world are aware of their existence.

Is the government aware of alien existence?

A few weeks back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had shockingly claimed that alien existence is real. In an interview, Eshed revealed that the United States and Israel are working together with an advanced alien civilization. According to Eshed, there is a valid agreement between aliens and the United States which allows advanced extraterrestrials to learn more about the universe. He also hinted about the existence of a secretive underground base on Mars where there are human and alien representatives.