Sofia Richie shot to fame when she began dating Justin Bieber back in 2016. However, with current reports about the singer's alleged marriage to Hailey Baldwin flooding the internet, Sofia's current boyfriend, Scott Disick is teasing her that she could have waited a while and ended up being the wife of a rich pop star.

A source has revealed to Hollywood Life "Scott's been teasing Sofia, saying it could have been you that married Justin when she had the chance and that she might be the one worth all his money."

"He thinks it is hilarious that they may have gotten married so quickly after becoming engaged," the insider contined. "Scott knows how unpredictable Justin is and he can't help but think that Justin probably didn't bother with a prenup in his rush to get to the altar. Money is always on Scott's mind so he's been making jokes about how Hailey secured the bag and laughing at Justin."

Reports suggest that Bieber and Baldwin who were seen outside a NewYork court house were present to get their marriage license and had a judge marry them on the spot as the couple was eager to be done with the legal formalities.

Apparently, Scott Disick has a bone to pick with Bieber since he dated his current girlfriend, Sofia and hooked up with baby mama, Kourteney Kardashian. ""Scott really has zero idea what Justin did as far as a prenup but he's still getting a laugh out of imagining the worst. Scott's got an axe to grind with Justin, he hates that he dated Kourtney and Sofia, it really bugs him so any time he can take shots at Justin, he does," said the source.

On September 14, Hailey Baldwin tweeted that she wasn't married yet however, later deleted the tweet as publications such as People and E! stood firm by the news that the couple was indeed husband and wife.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian clan seem to have gotten over their initial concern about the 15 year age gap between Disick and Richie. People outlet quoted a source saying that, "Sofia is actually quite popular among the Kardashian crew. Everyone really likes her. They think she's a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it's not a problem."