After a hiatus of nearly two decades, Switzerland-based consortium Innocenti S.A. has given a rebirth to the iconic scooter brand Lambretta at the 2017 EICMA show. The retro-styled scooters from revived Lambretta are expected to be launched in India sometime in 2019. However, if you are not in a mood to wait till then, British bespoke scooter manufacturer Scomadi is all set to enter India soon.

Scomadi's scooter range includes Lambretta GP-styled models like the Turismo Leggera 50, TL125, TL200, Turismo Technica 125 and TT200i. All these models resemble 1960's era Innocenti produced Lambrettas in terms of appearance but it packs all the latest technology, a formula that Vespa has successfully carried out in India.

Scomadi has joined hands with Pune-based AJ Performance as part of India entry, reports Autocar. AJ Performance is currently setting up an exclusive Scomadi dealership and workshop in Pune while bookings are already open. The reports further say Scomadi scooters have already completed homologation and the first batch will arrive in India by May 2018. The scooter units from Scomadi will be imported as a CBU from Thailand.

Scomadi TT125

Scomadi is expected to kick-start India sales with the TT125. The scooter maker has launched new TT200 (Turismo Technica) model at the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show in March 2018. The 125cc version of the scooter with identical design will be the candidate for India.

The TT125 will be powered by an Aprilia-sourced 125cc air-cooled engine that gets a Delphi fuel-injection unit. The mill will develop 11hp at 7,300rpm. The figures make it clear that the TT125 will be superior to TVS Ntorq 125 and the Aprilia SR 125 in terms of power. Meanwhile, optional remap and exhaust upgrade may shoot the power figure up to 15hp.

Being a premium product, the TT125's bodywork, headset, mudguard, horn cover and center body section will come in steel. The retro design slim style side panels and new retro design headlamp and handlebar assembly evoke the old world charm in the Scomadi TT125 while it boasts of LED headlamp with daytime running lights. The TT125 features two hydraulic preload adjustable shock absorbers with coil springs up front and it gets a coil spring with a four-step preload adjustable shock absorber. Braking is taken care by Nissin disc brake at both ends in addition to the dual-channel ABS.

Scomadi, a customization expert

The Scomadi range of scooter is known for the customization options. The scooter will be offered in bespoke paint schemes/combinations, personalized effects and more. To glamorize it further it will be offered with the options of windscreens, seats, luggage racks and protective guards and others.

Scomadi

Will it be a premium buy?

Given that Scomadi scooters are lifestyle products and it offers a wide range of customization options, it is bound to be expensive. Scomadi TT125 is expected to be priced around Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune) without accessories. Yes, it's not a typo.

Source: Autocar