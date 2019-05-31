The Bermuda Triangle, popularly known as Devil's triangleis a particular region in the North Atlantic Ocean where several ships and aircraft have mysteriously disappeared. As mishaps surrounding this region of the ocean became common, several conspiracy theorists started claiming that there could be paranormal or extraterrestrial connections behind the mysterious disappearances. However, Dr Simon Boxall, a scientist at the University of Southampton, believes that these bizarre incidents could be actually the results of natural causes.

Boxall made these remarks while talking to Channel 5 documentary, 'The Bermuda Triangle Enigma'. As per Boxall, rogue waves could be the main reason behind the disappearance of ships in the area. Boxall revealed that these waves are gigantic and could pose serious threats to vessels travelling through this area.

"There are storms to the south and north, which come together. And if there are additional ones from Florida, it can be a potentially deadly formation of rogue waves. They are steep, they are high – we've measured waves in excess of 30 meters," said Boxall during the talk, Express.co.uk reports.

It should be noted rogue waves often resemble giant tsunami, and it may often gain a height of more than 100 feet.

Even though Boxall has given a convincing explanation regarding the mystery surrounding Bermuda triangle, adamant conspiracy theorists still point on alien existence in this area. To substantiate their views, they put forward an incident where UFO researcher Darrel Miklos discovered the ruins of a seemingly ancient spaceship in the depths of the Bermuda Triangle.

"It was a formation unlike anything I've ever seen related to shipwreck material, it was too big for that. It was also something that was completely different from anything that I've seen that was made by nature. It's almost like there are five arms coming out of a steep wall cliff and each one of these is the size of a gun on a battleship. They're enormous and then there's five over here and five over there, 15 in total," said Darrell Miklos.

Taking a neutral stand, Miklos did not assure the extraterrestrial connection, and he claimed that more studies should be carried out unveil the object's historical significance.