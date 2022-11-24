J&K Waqf Board chairperson Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi on Thursday visited schools in Kupwara that have been transformed completely under Project Zimmedari. Dr. Andrabi met Deputy Commissioner Doifode Sagar Dattatray & discussed the details of the novel project.

"Project Zimmedari is transforming schools into impressive learning centers with uplift in infrastructure, creation of inspiring environment & schooling results. The vision of Deputy Commissioner Dattatray is praiseworthy. The project has the plan & potential to upgrade our curricular & extra-curricular activities in our schools," Dr. Darakhshan said in a statement.

Dr. Andrabi also met the team of Parimal Foundation who is executing the "Zimmedari" project in Kupwara District. She was accompanied by Kupwara District Education Department teams, Dr. Dattatray and Magistrate of Waqf Board Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin during her visit to many schools in the district to inspect the initiatives taken under the project to transform the school environment. also accompanied the team.

After seeing the transformations first-hand, Dr. Andrabi hailed the efforts of Dr. Dattatray and the concept of innovation & digitization modules for skill orientation for the youth.

She was in awe of the schools she visited including, Boys Higher Secondary School Kupwara, Girls High School Drugmulla & Boys Higher Secondary School Sogam. She took stock of the project assessment, vision of transformation & upliftment of schools and even talked to teachers, educational experts, students, parents & district administration representatives.

Impressed by the efforts, Dr Andrabi said that Kupwara will serve as a centre of inspiration for other districts to follow.

Project Zimmedari | Kupwara

The objective of the project was to find gaps in schools, deficiencies in staff and assessment of academic activities in the institutions and bridge them The project was launched in Kupwara District in September in collaboration with the famed Parimal Foundation. Ever since the launch, it has been the talk of the town, giving the schools a much-needed overhaul.

Under the initiative, the schools will also be evaluated in various aspects and the best-performing schools will be awarded. This helps improve the schooling system in Kupwara district. As per official data, the district has around 52 higher secondary schools, 103 high schools, 700 middle schools, and 989 primary schools.