Taking serious note of the illegal actions of some private schools to violate the Uniform Academic Calendar, the Education Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday issued a strict warning to private institutions against the violations.

In a public notice, Director of School Education Kashmir stated, "It has come to the notice that some leading private schools in Srinagar City/Badgam/Ganderbal districts have clandestinely issued date sheets for conduct of examinations of various classes and have opened counter for admission of students in the next higher classes as well as for fresh admissions in Nursery/LKG".

"This is a very serious violation and contravention of rules, regulations, and guidelines issued from time to time and goes against the Uniform Academic Calendar presently in vague of Union Territory of J&K", the Director of School Education warned.

Through the public notice, the authorities cautioned parents and students of private schools not to fall prey to this exercise being undertaken by some schools to fleece the gullible parents and students.

"All government/private school managements are directed to note and adhere to the guidelines and orders of the Education Department letter and spirits without fail. No one can be allowed to violate the rule of law with impunity, they shall desist from malpractices right now", the order reads.

It was further warned that anybody found involved in such illegal activities or malpractices have to face serious consequences at his/her own risk and responsibility.

J&K Government decided to implement a Uniform Academic Calendar

Jammu and Kashmir government decided to implement a uniform academic calendar in all schools in the Union Territory including the conduct of annual examinations in the March-April session for up to Class 9.

The order, recently issued by School Education department principal secretary Alok Kumar stated, "… sanction is hereby accorded to the implementation of Uniform Academic Calendar including the conduct of annual examinations in March-April session for classes up to 9 in all the government and government recognized private schools of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir".

It said the new admissions across all the schools shall commence from the month of March of the calendar year.

With this, the academic session for the students of class 10th and 12th in Kashmir has also been shifted to March Session, in accordance with the National Education Policy.

The committee recommended that the theory examination in the UT of J&K be conducted from Ist week of March as per the present Academic calendar of the Jammu Summer Zone (except in difficult areas of the Jammu region) and some areas of the Kashmir region.

It further said that the examination in these difficult areas shall be delayed and held from the 2nd week of April as per the calendar proposed when these areas are fully accessible and the delivery of the examination stationary and confidential material is ensured.

Even though examinations in these difficult areas shall be conducted separately, the result of these examinations can be declared simultaneously. Although the difficult areas constitute approx. 30-35% of the area of the UT, the total number of students from these areas is not more than approx. 10-12% due to the areas being sparsely populated and the evaluation of Answer Scripts shall take less time.