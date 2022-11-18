With a target to get an investment of Rs 3,000 crores, the Jammu and Kashmir Government is going to bring back land allocated to "inactive" 586 industrial units across the Union Territory (UT) to transfer this land to the new units.

While 4,500 applications are in the queue for the grant to land to set up new industrial units, 586 units have obtained industrial plots but no further development has taken place in these units.

The UT administration issued final notices for cancellation of land allotment to 586 entities that failed to set up units under the 'new industrial development scheme'.

Notices have been issued as these units failed to deposit the land premium and execute the lease deed. The step has been taken to provide an opportunity to others in the long queue.

The final notice was issued by Jammu & Kashmir State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCO) Managing Director Smita Sethi. These allotted units include 462 in Kashmir Valley and 124 in the Jammu region. These units were granted 500 to 600 acres of land in dozens of industrial estates set up by the J&K government.

Of these 423 units were given an allotment of lands by J&K Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited (SICOP) and 163 by SIDCO.

"As per record 586 allottees (of Industrial units) have not given any response and are liable for cancellation in terms of Jammu & Kashmir Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021-30 despite repeated notices", Sethi said in final and show-cause notice for cancellation of the allotment order.

The notice further said that as per the directions of the administrative department of Industries and Commerce on November 4, 2022, a final notice of 15 days is being served to all the (389) allottees from the date of issuance of this notice, who did not respond to earlier notices, to deposit the payment and complete formalities.

"Failing which it shall be presumed that they have nothing to say in their defence and the allotment order shall be deemed to have been cancelled or withdrawn ab-initio if no convincing response is received during this period", Sethi said.

4,500 applications in queue to get land

In 2021 the UT administration announced a new industrial development scheme (IDS) with a total outlay of Rs 28,400 crore to encourage new investment and take industrial development to the block level.

Approved by the Government of India, the new IDS was not only meant for ushering in an era of socio-economic development of the region but also to take development to the block level and far-flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

"There are 4,500 applications in queue for grant of allotment in setting up units in J&K. If they don't respond, there are others in the queue", Sethi said.

These units are bringing an investment of over Rs 3,000 crore and generating a job market of 7,000.

"Jammu & Kashmir Land Allotment Policy, 2021-30 provides a land allotment process and envisages that in case of non-execution of the lease deed, including non-payment of payable premium, even after the expiry of the notice period, the land allotment shall be cancelled by the concerned industrial development corporation immediately, she said.