Responding swiftly to the complaints of common people, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir has started laying traps to nab government officials and public representatives involved in corrupt practices.

A day after arresting a high-profile Tehsildar of the Revenue Department from Jammu city, the ACB on Tuesday nabbed one Sarpanch from Kashmir Valley for demanding and accepting the bribe.

"A complainant was received against Gulam Mohammad Dar son of Asad Ullah Dar resident of Panzgam, Awantipora, Pulwama, Sarpanch, Halqa Panzgam, Awantipora, for demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 for passing and signing of "Labour Muster Roll" of the labours engaged under "MGNREGA" Scheme by the concerned contractor, who was complainant", an official handout issued by ACB reads.

Since the contents of the complaint disclose the demand of a bribe by the alleged accused public servant, which required prompt action by this investigating agency accordingly immediately after receipt of the said complaint Case FIR No. 17/2022 was registered at P/S ACB South Kashmir and investigations started.

According to ABC after the registration of a case, a trap team was constituted. The team caught red-handed the accused while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. He was arrested on the spot after completing the necessary legal formalities.

High-profile influential Tehsildar was arrested on Monday

Earlier on Monday, the ACB arrested Tehsildar Bahu Rohit Sharma while accepting Rs 50,000 from a complainant.

Sharma allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs one lakh from a person for issuing a "fard" in his favour.

The ACB received a complaint that a person living in R S Pura had bought land in City South and applied for "fard" in respect of the land.

Tehsildar demanded a bribe of one lakh while the deal was set for Rs 50,000. The complainant, meanwhile, approached the ACB and lodged a complaint against the officer for demanding a bribe.

The ACB laid a trap and asked the complainant to visit his office. The complainant handed over Rs 50,000 to the officer. Soon as the bribe amount was given to Tehsildar, the ACB team that was already present there in civies entered the office and caught him red-handed.

Earlier Crime Branch DySP was arrested for accepting a bribe

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday evening caught red-handed a Deputy Superintendent of the Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly demanding and accepting an amount of Rs 50,000 as a bribe from the complainant.

The arrest was made from outside Bahu Plaza in Trikuta Nagar when the allegedly DySP took the bribe in his official car, sources said. The arrested DySP has been identified as Varinder Singh Kattal.

The case in which the police officer took corruption pertained to a property dispute between father-son and involving a property dealer.

On verification, the contents of the complaint were found genuine and accordingly the ACB team laid a trap and arrested the accused police officer while accepting Rs. 50,000 as a bribe.

He was immediately taken into custody and subsequently searches were also conducted at his home. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at ACB police station, Jammu for further investigations.