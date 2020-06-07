Bollywood actresses are known for their glamorous look and style statements besides their acting skills. While some actresses are the epitome of beauty and elegance, there are a few actresses who have excelled in their academics as well. They can perfectly be called as 'beauty with brains'.

Take a look at 10th and 12th board exam results of a few bollywood beauties.

Alia Bhatt: One of the highest-paid actresses, Alia was good in her academics as well. She scored 71% in 10th but dropped out from 12th standard to pursue acting. "Actually, it was always decided that I would finish my 12th and go on to study drama. But SOTY happened. So at the moment, it looks like I'm not going to study further. I will work if I get some good offers," she had said before making her debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year (SOTY).

Anushka Sharma: Actress and producer Anushka, who has delivered hits like PK, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was a topper in school. Anushka had secured 93% in her 10th and 89% in 12th standard.In an old interview with TOI, she had said: "I always knew I wanted to be in films but didn't want anyone to taunt my parents. So, I excelled in studies. I was a topper in school and college so when I decided to become a model, people said 'Oh your daughter is modeling' so at least my parents could say, 'yeah but she also came first in class.'"

Disha Patani: The sexy actress, who has a huge fanbase, had secured 64% in 10th standard, while her 12th result is not disclosed.

Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha was a brilliant student. While she scored 70% in 10th standard, the Chhichhore actress managed to secure 95% in her 12th exam.

Kriti Sanon: Kriti, who had several releases last year including Panipat, Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4, was a meritorious student and had secured 72% in 10th and 68% in 12th standard.

Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi,who made her debut with Dhadak and is currently one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood, was a brilliant student as well. She had scored 84% in 10th and 86% in 12th board exam.

Bhumi Pednekar: Bhumi, who made a terrific debut in the industry and went on to deliver brilliant performances in movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, had obtained 78% in 10th and 83% in 12th standard.

Yami Gautam: The beautiful actress, who has worked with top actors like Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khuranna, had scored 75% in 10th and 80% in 12th standard.