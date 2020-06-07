Ayushmaan Khurrana urges people to conserve water Close
Bollywood actresses are known for their glamorous look and style statements besides their acting skills. While some actresses are the epitome of beauty and elegance, there are a few actresses who have excelled in their academics as well. They can perfectly be called as 'beauty with brains'. 

Take a look at 10th and 12th board exam results of a few bollywood beauties.

Alia Bhatt: One of the highest-paid actresses, Alia was good in her academics as well. She scored 71% in 10th but dropped out from 12th standard to pursue acting. "Actually, it was always decided that I would finish my 12th and go on to study drama. But SOTY happened. So at the moment, it looks like I'm not going to study further. I will work if I get some good offers," she had said before making her debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year (SOTY).

Anushka Sharma: Actress and producer Anushka, who has delivered hits like PK, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was a topper in school. Anushka had secured 93% in her 10th and 89% in 12th standard.In an old interview with TOI, she had said: "I always knew I wanted to be in films but didn't want anyone to taunt my parents. So, I excelled in studies. I was a topper in school and college so when I decided to become a model, people said 'Oh your daughter is modeling' so at least my parents could say, 'yeah but she also came first in class.'"

Disha Patani: The sexy actress, who has a huge fanbase, had secured 64% in 10th standard, while her 12th result is not disclosed.

Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha was a brilliant student. While she scored 70% in 10th standard, the Chhichhore actress managed to secure 95% in her 12th exam. 

Kriti Sanon: Kriti, who had several releases last year including Panipat, Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4, was a meritorious student and had secured 72% in 10th and 68% in 12th standard.

Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi,who made her debut with Dhadak and is currently one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood, was a brilliant student as well. She had scored 84% in 10th and 86% in 12th board exam.

Bhumi Pednekar: Bhumi, who made a terrific debut in the industry and went on to deliver brilliant performances in movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, had obtained 78% in 10th and 83% in 12th standard.

Yami Gautam: The beautiful actress, who has worked with top actors like Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khuranna, had scored 75% in 10th and 80% in 12th standard.

