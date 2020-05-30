The entire Bollywood industry was eagerly waiting to see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to get married this year. However, their weddings have now been pushed a year further due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.

According to the latest reports, the Dhawan family wants to be certain about Varun and Natasha and have now taken a conscious decision to push the wedding to 2021.

"The entire Dhawan and Dalaal families have taken this decision collectively. The Varun - Natasha wedding will now be planned afresh in 2021," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Speaking about Alia and Ranbir's marriage, the sudden and untimely death of Rishi Kapoor has sent the Kapoor family in a state of a severe loss. Due to which, the wedding will not take place for a year.

While Alia and Ranbir are eager to marry and make their relationship official, the couple will have to wait at least till mid-2021 to decide on their wedding date.