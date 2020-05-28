The lockdown is the perfect time for readers everywhere. For those who don't read, it's a perfect time to watch movies. Harry Potter is one of the world's bestselling novels by JK Rowling with a huge fan following. Many readers began their journey with the book, and for many the Harry Potter universe is a second home.

Harry Potter just found a new fan nobody was expecting, Alia Bhatt, who just made her entry into the magical world, as she read a chapter from the first book in the series for the initiative— Harry Potter at Home.

Alia Bhatt is a newfound Potterhead

Harry Potter is one of the best-known characters from a book or movie in our times. And for many, he's an icon. Moreover, the Harry Potter universe is loved by many around the world with a huge fanbase. Those who love the books and the characters are often called Potterheads.

Alia Bhatt is a Potterhead too as it turns out. The actress utilised the time during the lockdown to fall in love with the books. She had not read Harry Potter before despite her sister's insistence and finally got the time to visit Hogwarts.

She said, "It wasn't until lockdown in India that Harry, Hogwarts and the wizarding world became regular fixtures in my life. Somehow, despite the fierce insistence of my sister, life always intervened and I never quite got around to befriending the books. But, confined to my home - I journeyed to Hogwarts with Harry and was transported to a world of endless possibility. And, just like magic, that was when I was asked to be a part of Harry Potter at Home. I didn't quite believe in magic until two months ago - but now - thanks to Harry, I do. 10 million points to Gryffindor.

Alia has joined the initiative Harry Potter at Home, for which she read a chapter from the first book Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's/Philosopher's Stone. She read Chapter 8- The Potions Master. Her episode featured Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin as well. She posted a glimpse of the episode captioning it, "Two months ago Harry, Hogwarts, and the wizarding world walked into my life and almost immediately, in my heart. Somehow, when I was younger life always intervened and I never quite got around to befriending the books. But. Just like magic, two months ago, I did.

And, just like magic, I was asked to be a part of Harry Potter at Home."

The initiative brings the characters to life, and in the reading Bollywood actress Alia imbues her acting skills, giving life to the voices of all the characters.