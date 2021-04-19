In the lockdown phase, with one of her important releases (Black Widow) on hold, Scarlett Johansson revisited some of the 90s classic films during the quarantine phase. She also looked back on some of her films with her children.

During an interaction with People magazine, the actress shared her quarantine moments with her daughter Rose Dorothy. "We definitely dug back into the nostalgic '90s movies. They landed on the third instalment after Rose fell in love with the first two Christmas classics, starring Macaulay Culkin (Home Alone)," she said.

But Johansson didn't tell Rose that she too had been a part of the franchise. She had appeared as one of the cousins of Kevin in the third franchise of the film when she was 11. "I just wanted her to make the discovery. Of course, she didn't because how can an 11-year-old me remind her of me now? And I said, 'Who's that person?!' She was like, 'You?" she added.

The actress has been spending quality time with her family in the lockdown phase. Her standalone film, Black Widow was expected to release in 2020, however, due to the pandemic situation, Disney had kept shifting the date of its release.

Black Widow will mark Scarlett Johansson's first stand-alone film in the Marvel franchise where she had played the superhero character in the Avengers franchise and had also made her appearances in Captain America's stand-alone films as well as Robert Downey Junior's Iron Man. Johansson's character Natasha Romanoff had breathed her last in Avengers: Endgame. She was one of the characters who sacrificed herself to gain the soul stone.

Black Widow will be releasing on Hotstar. If all goes well, the film will simultaneously release at the theatres.