An IndiGo aircraft narrowly avoided a collision with an Air India Express aircraft at the runway of Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport airport on Wednesday, sending shivers down the spines of 169 passengers aboard the latter plane.

According to reports, the IndiGo aircraft was awaiting clearance to enter the runway when it inadvertently brushed the wingtip of the Air India Express plane at around 10:30 a.m.

The close call sparked immediate alarm, prompting the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

"A minor graze between a taxiing IndiGo aircraft and that of another carrier was reported from Kolkata Airport. The aircraft returned to the bay for inspection and necessary action, as per protocol. Consequently, IndiGo flight 6E 6152 between Kolkata and Darbhanga has been delayed," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

"Refreshments were provided to all passengers and an alternate aircraft has been arranged to minimise delay and inconvenience to the passengers. IndiGo prioritises passenger safety above all else. An incident report will be submitted to DGCA in due course, as per protocol," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the Air India Express (AIX) spokesperson, in a statement, said that the wingtip of a taxiing aircraft of another airline grazed one of their aircraft, which was stationary and awaiting clearance to enter the runway at Kolkata for a scheduled operation to Chennai.

"The aircraft has since returned to the bay and further investigation is underway, for which we are coordinating with the regulator and airport authorities. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to guests due to external circumstances," the spokesperson added.

(With inputs from IANS)