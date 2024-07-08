The Supreme Court on Monday set aside a bail condition requiring an accused to drop a pin on Google Maps with the investigation officer of the case.

A bench presided over by Justice Abhay S Oka was examining if this condition imposed will offend rights of the accused under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, including the right to privacy.

The Bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, said that the bail condition should not enable the police to constantly track the movement of the accused and virtually peep into his private life.

During the hearing, the top court had also called for an affidavit from Google India so far working of Google PIN was concerned in the context of putting a condition in the order granting bail.

"We make it clear that we are not impleading Google India Private Limited as a party respondent. But we are issuing notice to the said company for the purposes of obtaining information regarding working of Google PIN," it had said.

Further, it had ordered the release of the appellant, a Nigerian national, on interim bail.

"Prima facie, we are of the view that such onerous condition (obtaining assurance from the High Commission of Nigeria that he will not be permitted to leave India) cannot be put as no Embassy will be in a position to give such assurance," the Supreme Court had said.

With inputs from IANS