The Supreme Court rejected on Monday Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal's plea to quash rape charges levelled against him in a Goa court. The top court further directed the lower court in Goa to complete the trial within six months. Tejpal was accused of sexual assault by a female colleague in 2013.

The SC bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, said that this is a "serious and morally abhorrent offence". The bench added that there could be no further delay since the complaint was filed six years ago.

The complaint was filed by a former female colleague of Tejpal's, who alleged that he sexually assaulted her in an elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa.

Based on the complaint, Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013, after his plea for anticipatory bail was rejected. Tejpal has been on bail since May 2014.