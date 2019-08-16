Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi lambasted petitioner ML Sharma for filing a frivolous plea challenging the Centre's decision to scrap provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi said: "I read your petition for half an hour but could not understand what is this petition about." He further asked, "What is this petition? This is simply not maintainable. What kind of petition is this?" Gogoi also said that his plea against the central government's move on Article 370 has "no meaning".

A special bench, comprising CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer, was hearing a total of 7 petitions filed by advocate ML Sharma, advocate Shabir Shakil and Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, Anuradha Bhasin.

Gogoi also pulled up Shabir Shakil for filing a similar defective application. During the hearing, the bench identified that petitions on Jammu and Kashmir had one or the other defect. Taking up the plea filed by Anuradha Bhasin seeking a relaxation of media movement in the valley and the communication shutdown, the CJI said: "I have read in the media report that restrictions on landline and broadband are likely to be removed by the evening today."

Attorney General KK Venugopal countered this by saying that restrictions have been eased and Kashmir Times has been publishing its edition from Jammu without any curbs. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta seconded Venugopal on the security situation in the Valley.

Around four pleas had to be sent back to be cured of defects. Gogoi said that after the defects are cured, these petitions on Article 370 may be again heard next week and adjourned the hearing.

Speaking on the restrictions in the Kashmir Valley, the government told the Supreme Court that the restrictions in the Valley will be removed over the next few days. "The ground situation is being reviewed daily and the top court must trust the security agencies," Attorney General KK Venugopal told the SC.