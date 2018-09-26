The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the appointment of Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the next Chief Justice of India.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud said the issue did not need any interference of the court and dismissed it as "without merit".

The bench said: "We find that it is not a case we need to interfere. We do not find merit in this. Your writ of quo warranto is devoid of merit."

Luthra started his arguments saying it was yet to be decided whether the bench comprising the Chief Justice can hear his petition.

He contended that a press conference held on January 12 by four senior judges of the court including Justice Gogoi was a virtual revolt against Chief Justice Misra.

This, he argued, amounted to sabotaging the judicial system and Justice Gogoi should have been reprimanded for his "illegal and anti-institutional act".

The Chief Justice Misra will demit office on October 2. Justice Gogoi will succeed him the next day.