The Supreme Court's five-judge bench upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar in a landmark majority ruling on Wednesday but the lone dissenting judge has called the Aadhaar bill a fraud on the constitution.

While Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A K Sikri and A M Khanwilkar co-authored the majority verdict, Justice Ashok Bhushan wrote a separate judgment but said he was in broad agreement with the majority verdict.

However, dissenting Justice DY Chandrachud said the entire Aadhaar project suffers from constitutional infirmity and tore into the route chosen by the government to pass the bill.

While Aadhaar has sailed past questions of constitutional validity with Wednesday's judgement, future debates on Aadhaar will draw fuel from the astute comments made by Justice Chandrachud in his dissenting note.

Chandrachud stated that Aadhaar suffers from problems of exclusion and that the people's right to benefits cannot depend on authentication through Aadhaar.

The Justice also said that Aadhaar spawns the serious risk of surveillance and can lead to compromise of data of the people, besides leading to the profiling of persons and voters.

Chandrachud also remarked that the absence of independent regulatory framework raises questions about data protection and that this makes the project unconstitutional under Article 14.

Here are the excerpts from the dissenting note: