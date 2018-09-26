The Supreme Court will be passing the verdict on the number of petitions filed challenging the BJP government's Aadhaar. The government had made it compulsory for Indian citizens to link the Aadhaar number to the mobile numbers, bank accounts and pan card.

The first petition challenging the Aadhaar was filed in 2012. However, the proceedings for the case began only in October 2015.

This is Chief Justice Dipak Misra's last week on the bench before his retirement on October 2. The Supreme Court has planned on passing judgments on a number of cases, including women's entry into the Sabarimala temple, live-streaming the Supreme Court proceedings and SC/ST quota in promotions.

The five-member bench will be head by Chief Justice Misra along with Justice A K Sikri, Justice A M Khanwilkar, Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan.

Here are the LIVE updates regarding the Aadhaar Case:

Justice Sikri reads out the judgement.

The judges have arrived for the judgement

The Bhopal gas tragedy victims and relatives of the victims could avail compensation with help of the Aadhaar card, the government says.

Activists say that by linking sensitive data, there is a rise in the risk of misuse. There is no monitoring the Aadhaar leaks,

The government argues that the Aadhaar will help weed out ghost beneficiaries of schemes. It also helps the poor and differently abled avail the benefits of government schemes.

The Centre, UIDAI, the RBI, and the Maharashtra and Gujarat governments support the Aadhaar. They are represented Attorney General, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior advocates Rakesh Dwivedi and Jayant Bhushan and lawyer Zoheb Hossain, according to FirstPost.

Arguments against the Aadhaar brought senior advocate Shyam Divan saying that the Aadhaar was a threat and a frontal attack on the constitution, reports The Indian Express.

He said, "This leash is connected to a central database that is designed to track transactions across the life of the citizen. This record will enable the state to profile citizens, track their movements, assess their habits and silently influence their behaviour. Over time, the profiling enables the state to stifle dissent and influence political decision making... Inalienable and natural rights are dependent on a compulsory exaction. The state is empowered with a 'switch' by which it can cause the civil death of an individual. Where every basic facility is linked to Aadhaar and one cannot live in society without an Aadhaar number, the switching off of Aadhaar completely destroys the individual."

The verdict will be out by 10:30 am on Wednesday.

What is the Aadhaar?

Aadhaar is a unique identification number given to the citizens of the country. The government has aimed to use this as a secure identification method which can help the person avail many government benefits. The person can secure his information with biometric, retinal scan and most recently live facial recognition.The government made it mandatory to link information such as the mobile number, bank account, pan card number even PayTm with the Aadhaar to avail the services.



Questions the Supreme Court will be asking:

Does the government have the right to demand the citizens to link sensitive information such as bank accounts with the Aadhaar which also requires biometric, retinal scan, and facial recognition? Will the Aadhaar encroach upon the citizen's fundamental Right to Privacy? Is the Aadhaar required for a person to receive government benefits or can they benefit it by identifying themselves using other documents issued by the government?