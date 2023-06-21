On Wednesday, the Supreme Court decided to postpone the hearing of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea, which argued that the Madras High Court made an error by entertaining a habeas corpus petition filed by V Senthil Balaji's wife, who is a minister in Tamil Nadu.

A vacation bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and MM Sundresh observed that the High Court had not yet given its opinion on the maintainability of the petition against former Tami Nadu minister Senthil Balaji. Instead, the bench decided to wait for the High Court's order.

The apex court ordered, "Since both these issues are likely to be examined by the HC tomorrow or thereafter... we deem it appropriate to post the special leave petition (SLP) for further hearing on the next date. High Court will proceed with the matter on merits."

The Court also verbally assured the ED that if there is an order that contradicts established legal principles or statutory provisions, the Supreme Court would consider hearing the case. The hearing was held on the petitions filed by the Enforcement Directorate against the Madras High Court's decision to entertain a habeas corpus petition was adjourned by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Senthil Balaji who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) underwent a bypass surgery at the city's Kaveri Hospital on Wednesday. Sources in DMK told IANS that the surgery commenced in the early morning and was continuing.

The DMK leader was arrested in a job-for-cash scam when he was the transport minister in the 2011-16 AIADMK government led by late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. He later switched loyalties to DMK and is presently a minister for Excise, Prohibition and Electricity in the MK Stalin government.

After the arrest by the ED, the minister complained of chest pain and dizziness and was admitted at the Omandurar multi-specialty hospital in Chennai. During a check-up at the Omandurar hospital, the doctors suggested Coronary angiogram on the minister.

It was found that the minister had three blocks in his coronary artery and recommended an immediate bypass surgery. The family of Senthil Balaji moved the high court for transferring him to the private Kavery hospital where there are better heart surgeons available.

The Madras High Court allowed the plea and Senthil Balaji was shifted to Kaveri hospital against which the ED has moved the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu health minister, Ma Subramanian told mediapersons that the surgery of the minister was on and that the hospital would release a medical bulletin on his condition.