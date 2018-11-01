The Supreme Court has extended the deadline for Assam citizens to file claims and objections for the inclusion of names in the Assam's Nation Register of Citizens draft. The bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has extended the date till December 15 for claimants to file documents that could be used for their inclusion and exclusion in the list.

Until now, they had to show proof of 10 legacy documents for the NRC draft. This rule has been in place since 1971.

The claimants will have to show proof of five documents which are:

NRC of 1951,

Voter list of 1966,

Voter list of 1971,

Refugee registration certificate till 1971

Ration card issued till 1971

The Supreme Court has further given a deadline of January 15, 2019 for the issuance of notice and February 1, 2019 for the verification of the documents, Hindustan Times reports.