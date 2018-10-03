Justice Ranjan Gogoi was sworn-in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday, October 3. He is India's first Chief Justice from Northeast and his tenure will span for 13 months till November 2019.

Gogoi, being the senior-most judge after the outgoing CJI Dipak Misra, was recommended by the latter for the role.

He was sworn-in by President Ramnath Kovind at a ceremony in Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and BJP leader LK Advani were present at the time of the ceremony.

Earlier this year, Gogoi held an unprecedented press conference along with the other senior judges in the Supreme Court, criticizing the then-CJI Dipak Misra for his management of cases.

He made his assets public like his predecessor Dipak Misra. Gogoi does not own any jewellery and no personal vehicle, according to Firstpost. He also does not own any property and has no outstanding debt.

Some of the main cases that the new Chief Justice will decide include National Register of Citizens of India and the Ayodhya case. He will also oversee the appointment of Lokpal and the Lokayuktas.

The Supreme Court proceedings, which normally begin at 10:30 every morning will commence at 12 noon on Wednesday as Gogoi will take his place as the new Chief Justice after his swearing-in ceremony.