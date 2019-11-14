The Supreme Court on Thursday, November 14, will deliver its verdict on the review petitions against the Rafale and Sabarimala cases. Judgment on the criminal contempt plea filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "chowkidar chor hai" remark will also be pronounced.
A constitutional bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra will deliver their verdict in the Sabarimala case at around 10.30 am. A three membered bench, comprising CJI Gogoi, and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph will pronounce the Rafale verdict after Sabarimala.
The apex court had in September 2018 had allowed entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Temple. Before the verdict, women and girls of menstruating age were barred from entering the Ayyapa shrine.
On Thursday, the SC will give its judgment on 65 petitions, including 56 review petitions, four writ petitions and five transfer pleas, filed after the state saw widespread violence and attack on women who tried entering the shrine.
In the Rafale case, the apex court will give its final verdict on decisions seeking review of its December 2018 judgment, which gave a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government in the procurement of 36 Rafale jets.
The SC had rejected all pleas seeking a court-monitored probe into the Rs 59,000 crore deal, after controversies of the government bypassing established norms and favouring Anil Ambani arose.
Here are the Live updates of Thursday's SC proceedings:
Live Updates
What is the contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi about?
The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict in the contempt plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi for wrongly attributing to the SC his "chowkidar chor hai" remark in the Rafale case against PM Modi.
Given that the Congress had made Rafale an election issue, Rahul Gandhi had used the remark several times in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
On April 10, Rahul Gandhi attributed the remark to SC when the apex court had dismissed the Centre's objections over the admissibility of certain documents in support fo the Rafale review petitions.
Following this, Meenakshi Lekhi filed a contempt case against Rahul Gandhi. A bench comprising Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph had on May 10 reserved the judgement.
Rahul Gandhi had tendered an unconditional apology and told the court he held it in the "highest esteem and respect" and any attributions to it were "entirely unintentional, non-wilful and inadvertent".
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Lekhi, had submitted that the apology tendered by Gandhi should be rejected and action must be taken against him as per the law.