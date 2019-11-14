Live

The Supreme Court on Thursday, November 14, will deliver its verdict on the review petitions against the Rafale and Sabarimala cases. Judgment on the criminal contempt plea filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "chowkidar chor hai" remark will also be pronounced.

A constitutional bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra will deliver their verdict in the Sabarimala case at around 10.30 am. A three membered bench, comprising CJI Gogoi, and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph will pronounce the Rafale verdict after Sabarimala.

The apex court had in September 2018 had allowed entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Temple. Before the verdict, women and girls of menstruating age were barred from entering the Ayyapa shrine.

On Thursday, the SC will give its judgment on 65 petitions, including 56 review petitions, four writ petitions and five transfer pleas, filed after the state saw widespread violence and attack on women who tried entering the shrine.

In the Rafale case, the apex court will give its final verdict on decisions seeking review of its December 2018 judgment, which gave a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government in the procurement of 36 Rafale jets.

The SC had rejected all pleas seeking a court-monitored probe into the Rs 59,000 crore deal, after controversies of the government bypassing established norms and favouring Anil Ambani arose.

Here are the Live updates of Thursday's SC proceedings:

Live Updates